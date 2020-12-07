Editor: Since the start of the pandemic, colon cancer screenings dropped 90% and diagnoses fell 32%, which will lead to more advanced diagnoses and increased deaths. Some people worry about getting screened during COVID, but it’s safe and there are several options, including at-home testing.
Studies show the disease hits some communities harder. Hispanics are screened are lower rates and are experiencing colon cancer at earlier ages.
Blacks have the highest rate of colon cancer deaths among any racial group.
Deaths are also increasing in younger populations while decreasing in those over 50.
There is a 90% chance survival if colon cancer is caught early and that’s why screening is so important.
Take control of your health. Get checked now.
Michaela Kearney
Phoenix
Colorectal Cancer Alliance Ally
