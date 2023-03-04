Editor: Word has come down that the Red Chinese are preparing to launch perhaps thousands of high-altitude balloons at Taiwan and the U.S. to flood our air defense systems and bleed our stock of air-to-air missiles.
Perhaps it is time to bring back the Boeing YAL-1 Airborne Laser weapons system that the Obama administration canceled. Just one or two of these planes could defend the entire U.S. West Coast, Alaska and Canada.
