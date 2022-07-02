I would like to clarify a few things in regards to my decisions and thoughts on the proposed new court house. During the past few years; Mayors, Lake Havasu Council members, Lake Havasu City staff, and the Lake Havasu City Magistrate have had many discussions in regards to the partnership/relationships with the City Courts and the County Courts.
The two courts were consolidated for around 20 years.
Through many discussions regarding space, and lease arrangements the City decided to end the Inter Government Agreement (IGA) with the County.
As a council member since 2014, the original process of deconsolidation was never put on an agenda as an item to be voted on, we voted on an AMENDMENT to the IGA, that had already been agreed on with the city and county.
As a council member, we voted on the deconsolidation after it had already been agreed on. I do not believe that it is the best arrangement for people who currently find themselves maneuvering their way through the courts.
However, we are past that stage. Moving forward, the Council was presented with a dilemma.
It was decided on, again without a vote, that the City needed to find a new home for the Municipal Courts. I
t was then brought to the Council's attention that a building was for sale that could be purchased at a very good price and revamped into a courthouse.
The purchase was made through CARES money (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) at a price of 3.3 million dollars. I will not lie, I did vote yes,on that purchase.
However, I was under the assumption that we HAD to be out of the county’s building. Here we are two years later, and we are still in the County’s building, with a LOWER lease than it was in the past.
Thus, brings us to where we are today. In May of 2021, the council was presented with an architectural contract for $500,000 to design plans for the new courthouse.
This item DID come to the Council Members and it received a 5-2 vote, with myself and Nancy Campbell with a NO vote.
We have been presented with a rendering of drawings the past years.
The council has stated they want to see a conservative, yet functioning courthouse for the community.
At the most recent Council meeting we were presented with a courthouse build out at a price tag of $5,145,851, not including almost a million more for new council chambers on the second floor.
At this meeting we did NOT vote on a decision to move forward with the build out of the court house.
We did, however, have a very intense discussion on what direction the council would like to move forward. I am not comfortable at this time with the direction that the proposed court house is going.
I personally believe that after we furnish, maintain, and staff this new court house we will have surpassed what the council’s original budget was.
I am glad that I am able to have this opportunity to clear up any misunderstandings.
There is no doubt that the studies, designs, construction, furnishings, road and parking lot actuals for this "white elephant" shall surpass all numbers that have been presented to date and the years to fulfill this dream can only result in a nightmare!
