Editor: One word tender, another promising pleasure, the last word making an abomination of the phrase, the reality.

Small faces full of innocence and joy, then fear, then sorrow so deep it makes my soul cry. What I can’t grasp or even imagine, is so many men willing to pay for the privilege of abusing tiny, precious bodies that a stable of children can be sold over and over every single night. I want to decry a society that proclaimed, “If it feels good, do it,” to blame a culture of instant self-gratification, declaring all people have the right to do whatever they desire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.