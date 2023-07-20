Editor: One word tender, another promising pleasure, the last word making an abomination of the phrase, the reality.
Small faces full of innocence and joy, then fear, then sorrow so deep it makes my soul cry. What I can’t grasp or even imagine, is so many men willing to pay for the privilege of abusing tiny, precious bodies that a stable of children can be sold over and over every single night. I want to decry a society that proclaimed, “If it feels good, do it,” to blame a culture of instant self-gratification, declaring all people have the right to do whatever they desire.
I go numb at the enormity: Two million children in slavery, $1.5 billion in revenues annually. How can there be so many who love the power of crushing something small, beautiful and fragile?
And even if victims are rescued, how can they live after having been taken and wounded to the core by evil, again and again? How can they believe in any good when they have experienced hell at the hands of dozens, hundreds of people?
Despair is tempting. But a small voice insists, what can I do? A little louder, a little stronger – what can I do? And my heart declares, whatever I can do, I must. The awful ache in my heart remains. It should. I wasn’t sure I wanted to see this. I knew it would hurt. But refusing to look doesn’t make the problem go away.
