Editor: Please will someone go to the launch ramps. And take pictures of all the license plates not from Havasu. We have to get the news out that people are not following the rules.
Wherever there plate is from. Needs to stay home. If their drivers license is from another state and they need to state in their primary state I understand that they have homes here but they need to stay away until this has been taken care of. I’m extremely irritated with Governor Ducey.
Michelle Brettmann
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.