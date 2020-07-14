Editor: As a local, I am requesting that this newspaper do more research and more articles into the head-on collision that destroyed a family here. Who is this individual connected to? Everyone here knows if you blow one point over you got yourself a DUI. But this person gets away Scot-free after getting into a car accident that killed two people and destroyed a family. Something stinks here. Justice is not equal under the eyes of the law.
Mike Bellomy
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.