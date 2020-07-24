Editor: I ask if the new stop light for the Havasu Riviera is really necessary. Too many times we all have seen more than a few cars/trucks come to a stop to allow one vehicle to turn left at other signals on 95, wasting time and fuel.
And, the speed limit is 55 miles per hour through there (downhill by the way, so speeds are faster) that sets up another opportunity for light running, as seen at all the other signals on 95.
An alternative would have been to make exiting the area a right turn only, and going north, a left turn lane to enter. No light needed at all.
And, there is a perfectly good signal at Acoma and a frontage road that accesses the area that could have been utilized until the new development matures, and then determine if another break in traffic is needed.
Mike Carnevale
Lake Havasu City
