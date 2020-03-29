I believe one of the most important and timely issues facing all of us here in Mohave County is water. In June of 2018, along with a bunch of others, I testified in Kingman, in front of Sen. Gale Griffin and then -Rep. Russell Bowers that now, more than ever, “whisky is for drinkin’ and water is for fightin’.” That is, except here in Mohave County, where “water is for stealin’,” at least it seems so with Colorado River water.
The two main water issues here in Mohave County are “the assault by Central Arizona on our Colorado River Water” and, “the depletion” and placing of our groundwater resources “at risk” and the potential for creating “Critical Groundwater Basins,” due to recent increases in agricultural uses.
As most of you reading this know, or at least I hope you do, counties currently have little or no statutory authority over water issues. With that said, Mohave County has certainly not been sitting on its hands idly. Right now, I want to focus on groundwater and the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin, and leave the Colorado River water for another day.
In 2012, the United States Geological Service (USGS) study estimated the recharge into the Hualapai Valley groundwater aquifer to be 9,900 acre-feet, while the outflow from the aquifer was 15,500 acre-feet. This equates to an annual water deficit of 5,600 acre-feet. Notably, this USGS study stated, there was only a negligible amount of agricultural water use at that time.
Between January of 2012 and December of 2018, 174 farming wells had been permitted in the Hualapai Valley basin, and in the space of eight short years, the Hualapai basin had become a farming basin.
At a 2017 stakeholder meeting, the Arizona Department of Water Resources estimated the annual agricultural use, by itself, had increased to 32,000 acre-feet, raising the annual water deficit in the aquifer to 37,600 acre-feet. This is almost four times the total recharge and twice as much water as all of the residential, commercial and industrial water being used.
During its Feb. 20, 2018 board presentation, the USGS doubled down on the ADWR estimate, confirming that agricultural withdrawal from the Hualapai Valley Aquifer was estimated at 32,500 acre-feet. The USGS, also verbally recognizing the agricultural potential for water withdrawal in the aquifer, said it could conceivably exceed 100,000 acre-feet per year.
Latest estimates, based on the newest information, is that agricultural water demand was just over 26,000 acre-feet for 2019, and will be 79,000 acre-feet in 2024 and almost 129,000 acre-feet in 2029.
So, what has our county done about this? In 2016, our Board of Supervisors appealed to the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) to review the Hualapai basin, and ADWR began the Northwest Basins planning process. In June of that year, ADWR started holding public meetings and stakeholder listening sessions on the Northwest Basins planning process.
In August, 2016, our board formally requested the Director of ADWR to declare an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai basin in order to halt additional agricultural pumping. This request was unfortunately denied by the director and agricultural pumping not only continued, but it expanded as well. Recognizing additional justification would be needed for any future action, in February of 2017, our board partnered with the City of Kingman to have the USGS refine their Groundwater Flow Model for the Hualapai basin, at a cost of over $460,000. This study will assess the basin’s health and estimate the basin’s life, based upon current conditions, and should be complete around May of this year.
From 2017 to the present, our board members have testified at legislative meetings, committee meetings and the County Supervisors Association of Arizona, and met with ADWR, the Arizona Farm Bureau, local cattlemen and the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service, and with Gov. (Doug) Ducey’s staff to advocate for measures to protect Hualapai basin groundwater.
In May 2018, our board supported State Rep. Regina Cobb’s addition to the Budget Bill, SB 1525, in which $100,000 was appropriated for ADWR to contract for “an independent consultant to estimate the rate of groundwater depletion and the number of years of groundwater remaining in the Hualapai Basin.”
That bill has now resulted in the ADWR Supported Matrix Report which has estimated the southerly area of the Hualapai Valley aquifer, which basically represents the Kingman well fields, as having around 60 years of water available down to 1,200 feet below ground level, and the middle area of the aquifer having around 80 years of water available down to the 1,200 feet level, based on growth and projected agricultural pumping.
Regina Cobb’s 2019 bill created the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, and Supervisor Gary Watson and local Mohave County citizens serve on that committee chaired by Rep. Cobb. It will provide recommended solutions for our Groundwater Basins at Risk. Mohave County continues to work with Rep. Cobb on a new, innovative program to determine the appropriate management of Groundwater Basins at Risk outside of AMAs such as a Rural Groundwater Management Area. An RMA would conceivably use the planning process of an “AMA Light” statute, to enact water planning measures recommended by a local committee through the Department of Water Resources so that we can be better stewards of our limited groundwater resources for all users.
We look forward to continuing to work with our constituents in assessing conditions and developing solutions to Mohave County’s groundwater issues, for the sake of our future, to allow us to grow and prosper, and to control our own destiny. I want to give a special thanks to Regina Cobb for being a true champion for Mohave County and carrying the water (no pun intended) on these issues. I also want to thank Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Leo Biasiucci for their strong support.
