Editor: Drew Brees agreed with several of his teammates that kneeling during the National Anthem had nothing to do with the flag I disagree with him and others. According to Wikipedia the law of June 22, 1942 states differently.
If Drew Brees would read the words of the Star Spangled Banner he would see that it has everything to do with the flag.
NFL players are employees and sign an employee contract to do a job and are being handsomely paid. As a fan I am a customer watching an employee break the law and protesting in a company uniform and on property the company contracted to use. It is my opinion the player is protesting while he is working and receiving a check. If I broke the law on company property and protested on company time and a customer objected to my actions I would probably be warned or fired. Protests should not be allowed if they break the law.
Mike King
Lake Havasu City
