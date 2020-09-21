Editor: I’ve seen the Devil! It’s been nearly 40 years since that evening, yet the image remains vivid in my mind. I was in my mid to late teens at the time. Friends and I gathered one evening in a dry river bed in southeast Arizona, conversing, reminiscing, and listening to a haunting story told by an elder. Small town stuff for sure!
His story was of Hispanic American folklore; La Llorona is a legend about a woman who drowned her children and mourns their deaths for eternity, roaming Latin American areas as a ghost or apparition.
My friends and I stood around the hood of our elder friend’s pickup while he amazed us with his storytelling. I, on one side of the truck beside a friend, my best friend, Tom, and another friend stood opposite with our elder friend at the front of the truck.
His story was mesmerizing and very apropos for our surroundings, the dynamics intensified with his wicked laugh that sent a hairraising chill up my spine. At that moment, I watched as our elder friend’s face transformed into a very chiseled haunting depiction of the devil as I would envision it.
I lowered my head to avoid eye contact and when I raised up and looked across the hood of the truck at Tom, he, like me, had the fear of God on his face.
Tom and I quickly made our way to the cab of the truck, locked the doors, and repeatedly recited the “Our Father” until we were at peace enough to rejoin the others. Although to our immediate sides, our two friends did not see a thing!
Fast forward to our present day, in our world of civil unrest and social tension, we have a political candidate intent on removing “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance; a candidate who would rather kneel than stand with respect for the National Anthem; a candidate who would rather place blame and defund the police rather than understand and address isolated incidents; a candidate who chooses to ignore civil unrest, looting, and the destruction of public and private property by cowardly terrorists hiding among so-called peaceful protesters; a candidate devoted to taking away our Second Amendment rights; a candidate entitled rather than earning!
We are bombarded by skewed news media favoring only one side, millionaire athletes who insist they fear for their lives, and a plethora of other nonsense hoping to sway an election.
The hairraising chill from my youth once again runs up my spine, only this time, Satan is in the face of a political candidate striving for socialism, anarchy and fascism! We cannot allow this as future generations depend on our present-day actions more than any time in history!
We must all get out and vote! In God we trust.
Mike Konen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
People who see "Satan" will be well served once President Biden approves health care access for the mentally deranged.
