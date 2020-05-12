Editor: For those concerned about the virus and those who are physically compromised and/or susceptible to infection, please be safe, stay home, order goods and services to be delivered, and rejoin society when you are ready, willing, and able.
Meanwhile, I intend to exercise the freedoms afforded me in the Constitution, specifically my right to free speech, my right to bear arms, and my right of assembly! I refuse to be treated like cattle led to slaughter and I will not allow others to destroy my world by skewing the truth!
Live as though there were no tomorrow, keep the faith, turn off the television, and God Bless!
Mike Konen
Lake Havasu City
Lord how I enjoy sarcasm and this is the best I've seen here in awhile.
