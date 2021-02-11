Editor: 10 Commandments Revised? Good for thee but not for me hypocrisy:
• Energy dependence
• High unemployment
• Late-term abortion
• Transgender bias
• Record illegal immigration
• Unprecedented discrimination
• Political and “big tech” censorship
• Abolition of the right to bear arms
• BLM/Antifa (thug) support
As you sow, so shall you reap!
God help America!
Mike Konen
Lake Havasu City
Mike!!, I at first wanted to Thank-You, but I am so Sad and Disgusted that "sleepy" and the others behing these So Hurtful Actions do NOT have to Experience first hand the Results of these Evil Acts.
oblama, is behind all of this to
Get Back" @ President Trump. I have to Wonder when the People will Wake Up?
It’s extremely disgusting to think this is what Americans voted for! It just goes to show how Ignorant Democratic votes truly are, it’s sad we’re living in a time where those don’t educate themselves in policies and why they vote! Instead they vote simply because “Snoop Dog” says so!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Thanks to the American people voting for President Biden (a fact) God has truly blessed our nation after four years of a domestic terrorist hell bend, under orders from Putin, to destroy our Republic.
[ban]
