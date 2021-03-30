Editor: We are afforded freedom today by those who came before us! History cannot be re-written but it can be made.
Of the people, by the people, and for the people does not mean me the people! E pluribus Unum, “One from Many,” is a must for unity! Entitlement is not a right but the hope for reward without effort.
Big Tech is not the moderator of free speech. Freedom of expression is our right to disagree.
Cancel the “cancel culture,” as everyone has their right to an opinion.
BLM is discriminating in nature by name alone. Color is merely skin pigment, racism is undue hatred. The playing field is not the place for a political platform.
Safety through defunding the police is like attempting to extinguish a fire with a match and accelerant.
Our biological sex is our true gender. Hypocrisy is a dictatorship. Choice of political party is not an evil but the belief of ones ideals. Today’s extreme left is not right and the right are not wrong!
Fear is not an option in these United States! Lastly, if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck! In God We Trust!
Mike Konen
Lake Havasu City
