Editor: The toilet paper issue brought back some memories of years ago.
Toilet paper was no problem during the Great Depression, late 1929 and early 1930.
Sears Roebuck, and Montgomery Ward were mail order businesses. They printed thick mail-order catalogs. There was no money to order merchandise so the catalogs found their way to the outhouses.
In 1944, while waiting to go down the rope ladder to the LCI, (landing craft infantry) moored off the coast of France, if you had to use the latrine you went to the supply room for toilet paper.
The supply sergeant would carefully count out four sheets of toilet paper no matter what your size.
Four sheets is all you got.
Thought I would share this info.
Mike Quiroz, WWII Vet
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.