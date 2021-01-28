Editor: I’d like to respond to Kathy Molzen and her allegation that I’m an expert in voters: To explain to you how you came to believe that more votes were counted than there were registered voters would require more ink than I think this paper is willing to use.
Suffice it to say that your beliefs are skewed and you are relying on erroneous info.
Here, if you are interested is the unbiased analysis of the vote just Google “more votes than people” and you will have page after page of plausible explanations of the misinformation prevalent on the right.
Suffice it to say that 62 lawsuits filed by Trump (all withdrawn or dismissed), voting confirmation by 50 state’s officials (some Republican) and lack of evidence from the US Attorney General and Office of Cybersecurity all lead to the inescapable conclusion you have been bamboozled by someone who will not, or cannot, accept defeat.
Also, why anyone would believe that the Constitution gives the vice president the right to overturn an election is beyond comprehension.
Why have elections if that was the case where the party in power can just throw out results and appoint whoever they want? Have we degraded to a dictatorship while I wasn’t looking?
I truly believe that all these self-aggrandizing statements on the internet by supposed “experts” do nothing but foment further distrust in our elections and government.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
It is truly astounding how many people continue to believe all of that ignorant clap-trap put forth by a maniacal fool.
