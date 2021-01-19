Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who headed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under President Donald Trump until 2019, was one of the first experts to call out the slow development of covid-19 testing in the United States.
Now the prescient Gottlieb is sounding the alarm again, and Americans ought to take heed. This time, it’s about a new, more transmissible variant of the covid virus. It has sent cases surging in Britain and could do the same on this side of the Atlantic.
“As current epidemic surge peaks, we may see 3-4 weeks of declines in new cases but then new variant will take over. It’ll double in prevalence about every week,’’ said Gottlieb in a grim Twitter thread on Sunday. “It’ll change the game and could mean we have persistent high infection through spring until we vaccinate enough people.”
Infectious disease experts are also monitoring other variants. While the new covid vaccines appear to be effective against the U.K. strain and others, vaccine supplies remain limited. There’s a potential for the U.K. variant to spread faster than people can be immunized.
Federal health officials are also sounding the alarm about the U.K. strain, warning late last week that it could become the “dominant source of infection” in six to eight weeks. The variant has been detected in multiple U.S. states.
President-elect Joe Biden’s team will need to innovate and move quickly.
But the responsibility to act doesn’t just lie with the new administration or vaccine manufacturers. Individuals continue to have a vital role in halting covid transmission, and there is still a window of opportunity for responsible decisions — masking, distancing and avoiding risky settings — to slow the new variant’s spread.
Said Gottlieb: “We need to buy time while we ... vaccinate.”
— Minneapolis StarTribune
