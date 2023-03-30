Technological progress happens — or at least is constantly under attempt. When it succeeds, it’s because it makes human effort more efficient and more effective.
Based on those criteria, chat-based artificial intelligence — in which people interact with a computer server in language that seems entirely natural — would seem to fail for now.
It isn’t more effective. Whether the goal of engaging it is to explore an idea, get advice, or simply chat for connection or entertainment, AI cannot truly deliver, because it is an unreliable interlocutor.
Therefore, it’s also inefficient. Everything it tells you has to be considered provisional. You may as well parse a search engine’s long lists of possibly relevant links from the start, because you’ll end up there anyway.
But anyone who’s witnessed generative text in action can see the vast potential it offers.
With AI technology iterating and expanding rapidly, not just for text but other uses as well, an obvious question is what government should be doing.
California Congressman Ted Lieu, described sometimes as a “congressman who codes,” wrote in a New York Times commentary that “it would be virtually impossible for Congress to pass individual laws to regulate each specific use” of artificial intelligence. Instead, he proposes a dedicated agency, which “is nimbler than the legislative process, is staffed with experts and can reverse its decisions if it makes an error.”
For our part, as we’ve recommended for other technologies, we’d allow some time and space for things to play out. Specific regulatory needs will emerge soon enough.
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.