A yearning for the open road and open air of western South Dakota is understandable during this year of quarantine. But it doesn’t take a medical degree to understand that allowing 250,000 or more motorcyclists to jam into the small city of Sturgis during an out-of-control covid-19 pandemic is downright reckless.
And yet no one in a position of influence or authority stepped forward to make the responsible call — canceling the annual rally.
While organizers are promoting social distancing and the city will provide “sanitation stations,” the value of these efforts at infection control in this large a crowd is limited. Many scheduled events are indeed outdoors, something thought to reduce contagion, but the massive size of the rally, its party atmosphere and its nine-day run could undermine that protection. Many rallygoers will be older and at higher risk for severe covid cases.
Responsible local, state and corporate leadership would have canceled the rally and come to the aid of businesses dependent on bikers’ dollars. That this didn’t happen speaks volumes about why covid is throttling up, not back, in the U.S.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
