The current conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine, the U.S., NATO and Europe are complex.
All parties — Russia, the West and Ukraine — have all “staked out very hard-line positions about what they’re willing to accept.” Accordingly, it will take some creative diplomacy to avert an escalation of the crisis. The U.S. seemingly attempted some of that creativity, including offering to broaden discussions on reinstating the recently abandoned Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
Those are appropriate, productive areas of exchange, and may offer Putin an off-ramp from his threats. But the U.S. and its NATO and Ukrainian partners should be prepared for everything — a full-scale invasion, cyberattacks, a trumped-up “provocation” from Ukraine that invites invasion, or half measures meant to split the alliance.
President Joe Biden was right to signal that severe sanctions will be triggered if Russia invades Ukraine.
What Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the world can’t afford is war. Accordingly, diplomacy is the best way forward.
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.