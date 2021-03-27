What is disturbingly clear is that the Colorado shooting is the nation’s seventh mass killing — defined as four or more people killed in one incident, not including the shooter — in 2021. The long drought in federal funding for gun violence research had left the nation looking for answers without adequate data. Researchers wants to see more research into four key areas: defining the scope of gun violence, analyzing the causes, identifying strategies to combat it and determining how to implement them. House budget requests are due by the end of April. With the victims of the Atlanta and Boulder shootings freshly in mind, Congress should support additional funding for research that can save lives without threatening Second Amendment rights.
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
