The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol now has enough evidence to answer a historically significant question: Should it refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for his role in the insurrection that very nearly halted the peaceful transfer of power?
The answer is yes. The gravity of the accusations against the former president and the evidence being amassed are such that failing to do so would send a strong message that fear and intimidation to escape consequences will work even at the highest levels of American government.
Slowly, painstakingly, despite immense political obstacles, this committee has managed to do what few might have thought possible at the outset. It has obtained information from key figures in the White House. It has gotten testimony from Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka; from her husband, Jared Kushner; from senior adviser Stephen Miller; from Marc Short, chief of staff to then-Vice President Pence; and more than 800 others.
To do all that work, to gather all that evidence and then fail to recommend the ringleader and object of it all does a disservice to that work and to the American people. And yet, there have been reports that the committee is divided on whether to make the referral.
The committee must know that no matter what the outcome, Trump and his allies have decided from the outset that this is a partisan witch hunt. No matter that Cheney, a strong Republican voice, is on the panel. No matter that the evidence shows otherwise. Just as with Trump’s false narrative about the election, he has shown that he is indifferent to facts and truth.
That should not stop this committee from doing its duty. If it has the evidence — and it appears it does — it must send the referral. This is far more than a symbolic gesture. This is about a committee having the courage to act on its convictions and on the immense amount of work that has gone before.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.