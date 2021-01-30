Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of poisoning last year. But to an increasing number of Russians, it’s President Vladimir Putin who’s toxic.
That much was clear last weekend after thousands of Russians in more than 100 cities braved brutal cold and the brutality of security services (who detained more than 3,000) to protest Navalny’s arrest after he returned from Germany, where he was recovering from the near-fatal August poisoning.
Western governments, including the one led by the Biden administration, should continue to speak up for Navalny’s release on trumped-up charges, and against human rights abuses by Russia. They should take a cue from the U.S. State Department’s strong condemnation of “the use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists,” which “follows years of tightening restrictions on and repressive actions against civil society, independent media, and the political opposition.”
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
