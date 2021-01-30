People gather during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Pushkin square at the statue of Alexander Pushkin in the background in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Protesters hold posters reading "Freedom for Navalny!" and "One for all and all for one" with Navalny's portrait. Authorities in Russia have taken measures to curb protests planned for Saturday against the jailing of Navalny.