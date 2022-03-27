Once again, NATO has proved it is far from obsolete. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization struggled in the years following the end of the Cold War to find its purpose and define its mission. The alliance withstood years of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to bully its members and tear it down. But now NATO has been roused by Russia’s brutal invasion of peaceful, democratic Ukraine, which declared its independence from the old Soviet Union more than 30 years ago.
Ukraine, to be clear, is not a NATO member, though it has petitioned for admission for years. It is, however, a critical buffer between the rest of Europe and a revanchist Russia, which has now dropped any pretense of civility and shown it is willing to take the country by sheer force, no matter the cost to Ukraine’s civilians or to Russia itself. The ruthless bombing of the port city of Mariupol, where a hospital complex and an art school sheltering hundreds of civilians were targeted, signals how far Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to go.
NATO has responded forcefully.
The strength of NATO, first formed in 1949 by the U.S., Canada and Western European nations, has only grown over time. It is now 30 members strong, with substantial military resources that include forces in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, with critical air bases. There’s a NATO Response Force of 20,000 troops, and a special joint task force formed after Russia’s incursion into Crimea in 2014. In a worst-case scenario, it can draw on the combined military forces of its member nations — 3.5 million troops.
Trump said that Putin had “changed.”
Does he mean that Putin is different from the man who attacked Chechnya? Who seized Crimea? Who invaded Georgia? Who poisoned Russian officer-turned-dissident Alexander Litvinenko? Different from the KGB agent he once was? Why does this matter? Because former security adviser John Bolton has said Trump came close to pulling the U.S. out of NATO in 2018, and might have succeeded had he been reelected.
President Joe Biden, by contrast, has openly labeled Putin a war criminal. He has been forthright in his support of aid for Ukraine and vowed to “defend every inch” of NATO territory — a welcome message to valued allies.
Leadership matters. Alliances such as NATO matter. On such things peace may depend.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.