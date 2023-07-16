Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, NATO has been more relevant than ever.
Now, it must be more united than ever. In some respects, it’s already heading that way. Especially after Turkey ended its hold on Sweden’s bid to join the 31-member alliance on Monday, the eve of a crucial two-day NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Sweden was supposed to join at the same time Finland did this year in a welcome development for the West but a worrying one for Moscow. But its bid had been held up by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands regarding the extradition of some members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, whom the Turkish government considers terrorists, as well as revulsion over Sweden allowing Qur’an burning at some protests.
Ankara’s objections weren’t just with Stockholm, however, but with Washington as well. A deal to buy advanced U.S. fighter jets has been held up by Congress because of Turkey’s previous purchase of a Russian defense system — just one of the many manifestations of what recently has been a too-close Turkey-Russia relationship.
Reports of the accord suggest that Sweden and Turkey will work together on terrorism, that NATO will institute a new “special coordinator for counterterrorism,” and that Sweden will help renew Turkey’s bid to enter a separate political entity, the European Union. (Hungary, which had also balked at Sweden’s ascension, is likely to drop its objections after Turkey made its move.)
However, there’s still a key membership question for NATO nations: Responding to Ukraine’s bid to eventually join the defense alliance. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to understand the reluctance to allow Ukraine to join while combat is raging — lest NATO find itself at war with Russia — he’s justifiably looking for a process and a timeline instead of vague promises, as happened in 2008 when the alliance gestured to Georgia and Ukraine that they’d be allowed to join, a signal that seemed to be taken more seriously in Moscow than Washington.
Ukraine has proven to be more than a worthy Western partner, with an incredibly intrepid and motivated military and citizenry. As Ukrainians face even more sacrifices in their existential struggle against a ruthless Russian invasion, they deserve clarity on the process for eventual NATO membership.
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.