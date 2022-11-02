Violent political rhetoric has become increasingly common in our polarized society, and all too frequently it’s spilling over into actual physical violence. Both pose serious threats to our democracy and civilized society.
Last week’s outrageous attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to be another of those manifestations. The alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, entered the Pelosi home carrying zip ties and duct tape and demanded to know where Nancy Pelosi was before attacking her husband with a hammer.
More and more, there are individuals who, for whatever reason, feel they must go further and further to signal their displeasure with an elected official or group or stand on an issue. Witness the scaffolding Jan. 6 insurrectionists erected while chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” and the repeated threats against election workers across the country.
Some elected officials have made matters worse by foolishly playing footsie with violent rhetoric. On a Sunday morning talk show, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., was asked about a tweet he posted two days before the attack meant for Nancy Pelosi. Emmer tweeted a clip of a video showing himself firing a weapon at a range with a caption that read, “Enjoying exercising my Second Amendment rights... #FireNancyPelosi.”
Rather than express remorse for the tweet, Emmer deflected to the 2017 shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball practice.
It is disgraceful that even in the face of actual violence, Emmer chose to uphold his “right” to intimidating political speech. As the interviewer pointed out, if Emmer wanted to make a point about firing Pelosi, a pink slip would have been far more pertinent than a gun, which conveys a different — and unmistakable — message.
For the nation’s sake, it’s time to tone down the rhetoric on the left and the right and to stop the violence before we find that we have created a price for public service that too many good people are unwilling to bear.
— Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
