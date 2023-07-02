The short-lived rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, did not yet jettison the Kremlin’s military leadership. But it may have had a more profound domestic and geopolitical impact: piercing the aura of invincibility so carefully cultivated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
How this plays out in Moscow with military, political and economic elites, let alone regular Russians, remains to be seen. But it should further steel Kyiv — as well as Washington and Brussels, home to NATO — for maximum support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
While the opaque nature of Russian politics and the fluidity of the situation leave more questions than answers, “What we do know is this was a demonstrable crack into [Putin’s] strength at home,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told an editorial writer. “This shows that there is weakness in his regime.”
In fact, for everyday Russians, “this puts a kind of kernel of a question about how stable Putin and his regime is right now,” said Anthony Lott, an associate professor of political science at St. Olaf College. Lott, whose scholarship specializes in national and international security issues, added that the rapid advancement of Wagner Group soldiers through southwestern Russia to within 125 miles of Moscow might have been keenly observed by many, including soldiers, whose morale may sink even lower.
It also should clarify for Ukraine that fighting back against Russia’s brutal, illegal invasion is not only righteous but the right strategy against a weakened leader. And the eventual dissolution of the Wagner Group (with some fighters joining the regular Russian Army) opens a window now that the most effective fighting force is sidelined. But as the counteroffensive progresses, however haltingly, the risk of even more war crimes by Putin’s regime increases. The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam is a “clear example,” Lott said, adding that the possibility of Russia similarly destroying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and even Putin using tactical nuclear weapons has heightened. Accordingly, the Western alliance should amplify its warnings that such action would have dire consequences for Russia.
Washington should be as motivated and creative in rallying allies to Ukraine’s defense. Because ultimately the Western, and in fact world, order is at stake. “This visible crack to Putin’s leadership should only cement our support for Ukraine,” Klobuchar said. “We are on the side of right — we’re also on the side of democracies. And if [Putin] rolls over this country, with this kind of moral reasoning, he won’t stop anywhere. And then our problem is much bigger.”
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
