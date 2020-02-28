Russia, an FBI official said on Monday, wants Americans to “tear ourselves apart” as we head toward the November election.
The U.S. seems to be complying. Just last week came the news of a Feb. 13 congressional briefing on Moscow’s ongoing attack on the 2020 election, in which officials reportedly said Russia was working in support of President Donald Trump, just as it did in 2016 according to an intelligence report issued in 2017 by the Office of Director of National Intelligence.
Later, Americans learned that the intelligence community believes Russia is also working on behalf of Sen. Bernie Sanders as its preferred candidate in the race for the Democratic nomination. The seemingly contradictory moves made sense to some Americans when viewed through an ideological lens, given Trump’s repeated rhetorical affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as newly resurfaced interviews with Sanders in which he defended the Soviet Union, Cuba and Nicaragua.
But Moscow’s ultimate goal could be to sow chaos, which would limit America’s ability, if not willingness, to confront Russia’s revanchism — destabilizing actions like the illegal annexation of Crimea and its immoral rescue of the homicidal Assad regime in Syria.
Russia will likely continue its assault. The U.S. government — and most importantly, everyday Americans — must not be fooled.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
