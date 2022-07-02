By definition, meetings of global leaders are important even if they’re not always consequential.
This week’s G-7 and NATO summits were substantive, particularly in producing a more clear-eyed view of Russia. Whether the decisions and declarations made are enough to turn the tide for Ukraine in its existential fight against Russia’s invasion remains to be seen. Still, the commitment of enduring support was critical.
At the G-7 summit in Germany that began the week, leaders from the seven largest industrial democracies (the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada) agreed to continue providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The only way to reduce the grim death toll is to stiffen Ukraine’s resistance with more capabilities. NATO committed to doing just that, and the G-7 announced plans to ban imports of Russian gold and cap its oil prices. The gold import ban will be relatively straightforward, but the still-developing mechanisms to limit the profit Putin enjoys from the world’s energy crisis are more in the consideration phase.
President Joe Biden also announced an increased troop presence in Europe and said for the first time the U.S. would have a permanent presence in Poland with the U.S. Army V Corps forward command, designed to improve interoperability along NATO’s eastern front. The U.S. will also boost its rotational deployment of forces in the Baltics and Romania. And NATO leaders released a new “Strategic Concept” that, among other updates, moves Russia from a potential partner to the “most significant and direct threat” the alliance faces. With the U.S. commitment to the missile defense system, Biden sent the proper signal, but he must accelerate sending other desperately needed materiel to Ukraine. Although NATO’s newfound sense of mission will probably deter Putin from expanding his aggression to member countries, Ukraine is a critical test that the West must not fail.
