On three successive recent days, three successive shootdowns of yet-to-be-identified aerial objects led some to speculate about the specter of extraterrestrial craft.
National-security officials have dampened such otherworldly conjecture.
But they’ve yet to publicly identify just what the objects were or who launched them.
So the mystery remains, unlike the certitude expressed by the Biden administration about the origin and intent of the initial craft captivating the world’s attention: a Chinese spy balloon that drifted over portions of Alaska, Canada and the continental U.S. before a fighter jet downed it off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.
And it’s no mystery what the impact has been on the world’s most important bilateral relationship as a result of China’s incitement: a further dangerous deterioration in U.S.-China relations.
“The trajectory for the last six years has been downward,” Anna Ashton, an expert on Sino-American relations for the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, told an editorial writer. Nowadays, she said, the relationship is “definitely at a low point.”
The Biden administration declined to characterize the status of ties between Beijing and Washington, but didn’t mince words on the spy balloon.
To be clear: Both nations surveil each other, usually using high-tech satellites and human intelligence on the ground. The spy balloon is considered different, however.
President Joe Biden “owes the American people an explanation, direct and on camera” about these incidents and the plan to protect U.S. airspace, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., rightly said. One of his Democratic colleagues, Jon Tester of Montana, said on Sunday that “what’s gone on in the last two weeks or so, 10 days, has been nothing short of craziness.
The military needs to have a plan to not only determine what’s out there, but [to] determine the dangers that go with it.”
The proper atmosphere over the U.S. should not contain spy balloons or other uninvited craft. And the proper atmosphere for diplomacy is compromised by Chinese provocations followed by defiant denial.
But Biden, and America, must keep trying.
Because, as Ashton put it, “We don’t want to have a military crisis with another nuclear power, if we can help it.”
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
