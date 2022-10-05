When Hurricane Ian struck Florida, President Joe Biden within days had approved disaster relief to the stricken areas, even as the storm continued to move through.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who harbors presidential ambitions himself, should take note of how this president has handled aid to his state, and ignore the lessons of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, whose shamefully partisan response to Puerto Rico’s devastation from Hurricane Maria will live in infamy.
Although there was substantial controversy surrounding the number of deaths, Puerto Rico finally put the toll at nearly 3,000. Thousands more were left without water, power or shelter. When he visited the island, Trump flung paper towels at the crowds, a gesture many viewed as insulting and degrading. He lashed out at a Puerto Rican mayor with the temerity to criticize the gesture.
Three years later, thousands continued to live under makeshift tarps. Trump, it later turned out, had delayed $20 billion in aid to Puerto Rico with unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles, according to a 2021 inspector general’s report.
DeSantis, understandably, is not concerned at the moment about the congressional budget. The collapse of the Sanibel Causeway cost the Florida island its only ground link to mainland Florida.
It may be years before the island returns to normal, if ever. Ian ravaged coastal towns, and the death toll continues to mount. More than 491,000 homes and businesses still lacked power at the start of this week.
Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson, who is retired and owns a condo in Punta Gorda, Florida, was a victim of Hurricane Ian’s fury. He and former first lady Susan Carlson were letting friends stay at their condo when they got reports of water damage at the storm’s start. He stressed the importance of “taking off the partisan hat” when leading a state in times of crisis.
Carlson recalled that during one episode when he flew to St. Louis for a meeting with then-Democratic President Bill Clinton on disaster relief, “He could not have been warmer and more helpful. He knew where I was coming from. We had disagreed on many issues. But he never allowed politics to come in when he dealt with our needs. I’ve served under Democratic and Republican presidents. In every instance, when you needed help you got it.”
That has not always been true of Congress. In 2013, DeSantis, then a newly elected congressman from Florida, voted to block aid for victims of Hurricane Sandy on fiscal grounds on two separate occasions. Sandy, it should be recalled, cut a path of destruction across eight countries, causing an estimated $70 billion in damages, with especially severe damage in the blue states of New Jersey and New York.
Carlson called DeSantis’ vote against Sandy “a disgrace” and one for which he should express regret. “Now he knows what it’s like to lead a state that has suffered something almost unimaginable,” Carlson said. “But it shouldn’t have to come to that. When emergencies hit, that is the time to put country ahead of oneself and the grasp for power.”
