When the U.S. Supreme Court recently voted to strike down affirmative action admissions programs at colleges and universities, it turned a spotlight on another system that has slid under the radar for far too long and also advantages some students over others on factors other than merit.
Legacy admissions at more selective colleges and universities have long been a way of putting a thumb on the scale for the children of well-to-do or well-connected alums.
How common is the practice? It varies, and data can be hard to come by. A recent New York Times story found that 14% of Yale University’s class of 2025 comprised students whose parents had gone to Yale.
There is a limit to how much the government should involve itself in the decisions of a private university over entrance requirements. However, those institutions that receive federal funding give taxpayers a strong stake in ensuring that certain criteria are observed. In our opinion, state schools should drop the practice immediately and voluntarily.
After all, nothing prohibits alumni from continuing to send qualified offspring to their alma mater, to glory in singing the same fight songs and reliving old memories through their children.
Little prevents parents from donating to those colleges out of gratitude for the successful careers they have enjoyed.
If we’re going to level the playing field of college admissions, let’s truly level it and stop giving enhanced entry to the sons and daughters of the wealthy and well-connected at top schools.
Let those students earn it, as others are expected to do.
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
