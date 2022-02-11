Covid-19’s omicron variant spelled trouble in multiple ways. It is highly transmissible. It weakened vaccines’ defense against infection, though the shots still confer strong protection against severe illness. In addition, two of three widely used monoclonal antibody treatments for those infected with it are essentially ineffective.
The virus’s ability to surprise requires a medical arsenal that adapts nimbly as well. Given that, it’s time for the World Health Organization (WHO) and other officials to take a fresh look at a historic infectious disease treatment — convalescent plasma.
During the early pandemic, it was given to the very sickest patients in the hospital. While research ultimately didn’t support that use, there is solid new data from Johns Hopkins-led researchers backing its value in early treatment. Like the monoclonal antibodies, convalescent plasma could be given promptly to reduce the risk of hospitalization. Convalescent plasma has a long history helping combat disease. Before there were antibiotics and antivirals, physicians recognized that recovering patients could help others from becoming seriously ill. The reason: the antibodies they naturally manufactured.
Blood donated by these patients can be “processed to remove blood cells, leaving behind liquid (plasma) and antibodies,’’ according to the Mayo Clinic. The antibodies can then be infused into the newly ill. It’s like having a seasoned platoon show up to assist immune system soldiers.
A spotlight is especially needed on foot-dragging by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It has yet to set a reimbursement policy for outpatient treatment with convalescent plasma despite a recent plea by three leading blood banking organizations. Doing so could help spur blood banks to collect more plasma.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
