A stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv will not on its own end the war instigated by Russia’s invasion. But it is a “major operational defeat” for Russia, according to an analysis issued by the Institute for the Study of War, which adds that “Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor.”
The courage and acumen of Ukrainian forces, who have inspired much of the world with their intrepid determination to defend their homeland, should be lauded. So too should Ukraine’s Western allies, which have rallied political, economic and, most meaningfully, military support, including weapons systems that are making a demonstrable difference on the battlefield.
And battlefield victories are essential for eventually ending the war.
“The chance of a real, stable and just settlement is only achieved by victory on the battlefield,” John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is now senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, told an editorial writer.
That’s because Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of looking for a diplomatic off-ramp to the war he started. Only continued battlefield losses will propel him to accept any kind of cessation of hostilities.— Baltimore Sun
The stakes couldn’t be higher — existentially for Ukraine, and maybe even for the increasingly beleaguered Putin regime as its isolated and silenced population becomes more restive. But for the world, too. Because the outcome in Ukraine will reverberate in Beijing and Taipei along with other capitals.
As the de facto Western leader, the U.S. must continue its support. So far, the Biden administration, however cautious, is dedicated to the right direction. Democrats in Congress are as well, and they’ve been backed by more mainline Republicans, who Jones said reflect predecessors who staunchly opposed the Soviet Union. But that doesn’t include former President Donald Trump and 57 Republican representatives and 11 GOP senators who opposed the most recent bipartisan aid package for Ukraine. Ideally, the counteroffensive success will convince them to come around to the right side of the issue, and to the right side of history.
