Editor: “GOP is lost”, as stated by Mitchell Rundlett. Rather, the GOP is being extinguished by the power of Joe Biden’s government and big tech. It is being smothered by the brain numbing idiotic left, that has labelled everything the right does as phobias ranging from A to Z, by making up words and actions that are beyond reality, and the understanding by most people.

How the Democrat party can allow Antifa and the BLM to burn down cities without consequences for 99.99% of the individuals that committed these crimes, but call republicans semi fascists and Nazis, is something even real Nazis would not understand.

