Editor: “GOP is lost”, as stated by Mitchell Rundlett. Rather, the GOP is being extinguished by the power of Joe Biden’s government and big tech. It is being smothered by the brain numbing idiotic left, that has labelled everything the right does as phobias ranging from A to Z, by making up words and actions that are beyond reality, and the understanding by most people.
How the Democrat party can allow Antifa and the BLM to burn down cities without consequences for 99.99% of the individuals that committed these crimes, but call republicans semi fascists and Nazis, is something even real Nazis would not understand.
By turning the FBI into a Gestapo style agency which is undoubtedly only working for democrat leaders, is beyond anything J. Edgar Hoover ever imagined.
The FBI helped decide who would win the 2020 election by withholding the Hunter Biden files, while every tiny infraction ever committed or made up about Trump is blasted by every liberal news outlet simultaneously, and using the exact same words. The GOP is being condemned for not embracing trans this, drag that, sex ed for 6 year old children, abortion past birth, electric vehicle mania, and climate changes that we can’t do a damn thing about!
Rational thinking has left the democrat party long ago, but the lust for power and control has grown with the liberal bureaucracy in Washington taking over most rule making as the Congress has shrunk in power and significance.
The GOP is losing, because of multi trillion dollar bills being passed by democrats that have only their priorities, not those of the entire nation. these bills have included multi-hundred billion dollar slush funds with no accountability, and being run by known shady democrat operatives.
I pray that Republicans can get back Congress this November, or the entire country will be broke and lost, along with the GOP!
God help US, if this insanity continues.
