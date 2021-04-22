Editor: I would like to respond to Jim Steward’s ridiculous statement about gun ownership being the most dangerous thing the owner’s family could face in their lifetime.
Policies that have removed citizens’ rights to defend themselves have resulted in entire populations being subject to socialism, communism, and the attempt to eliminate religious groups, gays, intellectuals and more.
If we remove guns from private ownership in our society, then we will have “the wild-wild west where the people with guns make the laws,” such as the Federal Government. Just look at the Democrats’ attempt to pack the Supreme Court with four Biden appointed justices; they will dismantle the 2nd Amendment and probably a few more. That will be more dangerous to your family then owning a gun!
Mitchell Weiss
Lake Havasu City
A Proposal –
You can only purchase a gun once every two years.
It can only be on a Tuesday in November.
You must go and wait in a long line.
There is only one place in your county to purchase a gun.
You must have multiple forms of ID.
No one can give you water while you wait in line.
After you buy it the state can take it away from you because they don’t agree with what you bought.
