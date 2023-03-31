Editor: As a 1999 graduate of Kingman High School who operates a licensed cannabis business with 200-plus employees in Tucson, I am surprised to see Sen. Sonny Borrelli sponsoring a bill (SB 1271) that would allow for counterfeit and synthetic marijuana products to be sold anywhere without requirements for age verification, testing, and public health and safety regulations.
As a result, marijuana-like products that are attractive to children could end up being legalized for sale in gas stations and “herbal” shops, where they would be easily accessible to children without proper enforcement measures.
