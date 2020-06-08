I am happy to report that the Recorder’s Offices as well as the Assessor’s Offices have reopened in Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. We have taken necessary precautions and will continue to follow guidelines to ensure our customers and staff remain healthy.
For recording of documents in our Kingman office, we are requesting only one customer at a time enter and others remain in the lobby. For our second floor office, we ask that you continue to schedule appointments with us. You can drop forms off in our downstairs office and most other business can be conducted by phone or email.
We recently sent out letters to all voters in Mohave County. This letter helps ensure we have up-to-date information before sending out mail ballots and for Election Day. We need your current residence and mailing addresses and whether or not you wish to have your ballot by mail or go to the polls on Election Day. There has been a lot of discussion about voting by mail. This is one option offered to voters for those not able to go to the polls on Election Day. During this pandemic, we are encouraging you to request your ballot by mail to avoid physical contact. Our voting sites will be following all established guidelines if you do choose to go to an early voting site or polling location on Election Day.
We have a secure process in place for your mail ballots. We send the ballot where you are registered to vote. The ballot style is determined by where your residence is. Your mailing address is only what we use to get the ballot to you. Once you vote your ballot and return it to our office; by mail or in person, to the Administration Building in Kingman or an early voting site or at the polls, it is returned to the Voter Registration office whereby each ballot is signature verified by handwriting specialists. After your ballot is signature verified, the ballots are sealed in a ballot box and different political parties deliver them to the Elections Department. An early board, also consisting of different political parties, has one person open the ballot affidavit envelope and another removes the ballot. The same person does not do both to ensure that your identifying information is not connected in any way as to how you voted. The ballots are then processed through a ballot tabulating machine. Those are the first results you begin to see after 8 p.m. on Election Night.
Oftentimes, the political parties will also conduct mass mailings, which causes a lot of confusion because our return address is on their mailings as well. You can be assured that any mail you receive from our office will have “Official Election Mail” on the envelope. Other entities are not authorized to have this to ensure you know it is coming from our office.
Recently, we received mail returned to us with excrement wrapped in cellophane in the provided return envelope with the return address left on the envelope. I considered this a biohazard and the Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified. Our Voter Registration staff is small but mighty. Four staff members maintain over 120,000 voters for Mohave County. These staff members work hard and long hours for you to ensure every vote counts. It was disheartening to all of us to receive this message. There are better ways to send your message than to innocent people trying to ensure your right to vote. During these difficult times, please be kind to each other and remember that even though we are going through this storm together, we are not all in the same boat.
Thank you again for the opportunity to serve as your Mohave County Recorder. It is a privilege and an honor to serve you.
The Mohave County Recorder’s Office can be reached at 928-753-0701.
