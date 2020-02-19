Editor: Arizona’s tax dollars must be used to fund Arizona’s needs. State Senator Borelli and Representative Cobb are supporting the payment of tax funds to schools out of state by supporting the expansion of the ESE Voucher program. The Senate’s bill is SB1224 and the House bill is HB2898. It is important for Mohave County voters to contact Representative Cobb and Senator Borelli to let them know that these bills are misguided at best.
There are multiple reasons to oppose these bills. First, Arizona’s funds for schools have increased somewhat, but are still not at pre-recession levels. It is ridiculous to support sending some of those much needed funds out of state. Second, the initially reported purpose of SB1224 was to provide tuition to a small number of students on the Navajo reservation who currently attend a private school. However, HB2898 would expand the possibilities to children in other communities. This would, of course, expand the costs for a program that has already grown to almost 100 million dollars. Third, remember that Arizona voters defeated the expansion of vouchers by a two to one margin. These bills are clearly an effort to please out of state big money groups by finding a backdoor to expand ESA Vouchers. I know that I don’t want out-of-state big-money groups telling Arizonas what to do. Please contact Sen. Borelli and Rep. Cobb and tell them, no.
Mollie Casson
Kingman
(1) comment
Glad I was able to send both my children to private schools. They excelled academically. All parents should have that choice and vouchers will get them there. It's called choice!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.