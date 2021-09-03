Editor: I had to roll my eyes and give out a big sigh when I read the headline in the September 3rd edition of the Herald. “Anti-abortion group: Texas offers “road map” for Arizona.” This is regarding the new six-week abortion law.
In the photo of Cathi Herrod, President of the Center for Arizona Policy (whatever the heck that is!), the look on her face screams; “hmmm...a way to take away more freedoms!”
Then my eyes wandered to the left and noticed the number of new Covid cases since yesterday was 147! This is because you Republicans balk at wearing masks and social distancing because it somehow usurps your Constitutional rights. You don’t care how many die of Covid, and many of you refuse to be vaccinated. You people aren’t pro-life. You’re pro not giving a choice to a woman over her own body. If those unborn you try so “desperately” to save are born poor, they don’t deserve welfare or free medical attention. To you, they’re just a burden on society.
You want the government to run by your Christianity, even though our Constitution calls for separation of Church and State. By the way, there’s not one word in the Bible (anyone’s Bible!) about abortion, and it was never addressed in the Constitution, either.
It’s autocratic Republicans who claim to be for smaller government, yet you think nothing of telling half the population what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.
N.J. Rose
Lake Havasu City
