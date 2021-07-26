Editor: I have to speak out about Kandi Finfrock’s letter of July 23.
I don’t know what you saw last summer, but what actually happened was thousands of peaceful protesters raised their voices about unarmed blacks being murdered, almost daily, by cops.
Yes, there were rioters, but there were far more protesters, not harming anything. In fact, didn’t you see the moms (and a lot of dads) in Portland arm in arm to protect the protesters from the cops?
Did you see the unmarked vans snatching people off the streets and taking them to jail (unlawfully)?
Apparently, you didn’t watch the insurrection very closely.
Those people were not peaceful. They were chanting “hang Mike Pence”.
They were yelling for Pelosi’s blood, too. They defecated in the People’s House, and spread it on the walls!
They beat on the cops they all swear to uphold, with the American flag, of all things. What was peaceful about this?
You’re saying that these “peaceful” ones are being given too harsh sentences.
Only one has been sentenced, and it was only for 8 months! These seditionists deserve to be put away for life.
Please, Kandi, stop trying to convince us the January 6 insurrection was anything but. It just makes your side appear that much more pathetic.
N.J. Rose
Lake Havasu City
N.J. - [thumbup][smile][thumbup]
