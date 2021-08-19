Editor: In answer to R. Miller’s letter of Aug. 18, I went back and re-read Joe Guzzardi’s column. I don’t agree with his numbers, but then I don’t agree with much of what the right spouts, and all the guest columnists in this paper are righties. However, the point of the letter was the response to covid, particularly the right’s non-response. You didn’t address that point at all, just jumped at those immigration numbers.
Whatever those numbers are, they’re the result of our failed, outdated immigration policies, and we can blame that on both sides, because presidents on both sides have done nothing about it for years.
N.J. Rose
Lake Havasu City
