Editor: Almost every day in this paper I read the whining about wearing masks, and how it somehow encroaches on you constitutional rights. Then there’s the moaning about how we’re letting people with Covid through the southern border in droves. First, all reports I’ve seen have been saying the number of immigrants coming in is at a multi-year low, and the number of people turned back at the border is at an all-time high. Also, that Mexico’s Covid cases are lower than ours.
Now, I know all of you on the right are going to say my news sources are lying. Can’t convince me because I believe that Fox, Newsmax and One America News are the biggest liars on the planet, and folks are dumb enough to believe that idiocy. However, the numbers don’t lie. In this paper last week were the number of new Covid cases in Mohave County. There were 70 last Tuesday, 124 on Wednesday, 116 on Thursday and 119 on Friday. They didn’t publish numbers for Monday, the ninth, and they don’t publish numbers on the weekend.
Around town, very few masks seen, and the kids are back at school with no mask mandate. In some stores, those six-foot stickers are still on the floor, but people don’t even bother with them anymore. My conclusion: I live in one of the stupidest towns, in one of the stupidest counties, in one of the stupidest states in the Union. I know what the typical Havasu reaction will be —same as always — why don’t you move?” Spare me, please. I left the smart part of the country to get out of the snow. I’m only here for the weather, so I’m not going anywhere.
N.J. Rose
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
N.J. - [thumbup] Well said and now you can expect the usual fools to attack and insult you and one of them will claim you are me. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.