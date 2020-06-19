George Floyd’s murder was a horrific crime, and it has literally changed the world. But we need to take a moment to calm ourselves. We must reflect on our goals for fixing law enforcement problems before letting radical activists take control of the criminal justice reform agenda.
That’s because — in the wake of the memorial services, protests and riots — there has been a steady call for changing the police by defunding them.
People like me — “safety citizens” who value our communities and want to work with authorities to keep them crime-free — must take radical activists at their word. The screaming protesters and slightly less shrill elected officials are demanding defunding. Safety citizens need to make it clear we support fully funded and empowered police departments. Period. And they need to know that we also support punishing rogue officers.
Both safety citizens and police critics hoped earlier community policing policies would be the solution to long-term tensions between law enforcement and urban communities. Its focus on relationship-building at all levels, however, seems to have fallen short of the mark. In fact, it appears that relationship-building between police and the public gave way to calls for diminished police powers and even abolishing the profession altogether.
Defunding proposals couldn’t come at worse time. Culturally, American law enforcement became increasingly unpopular since the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. This tipping point birthed “de-policing,” where officers who feel they are under too much scrutiny cease being proactive for fear of termination or even prosecution by state and federal authorities.
A bitter irony emerges with the rise of Black Lives Matter activism. Less empowered and underfunded police departments will effectively be set up to fail in underserved low-income, high-crime communities. Regardless of whether defunding demands are wishful thinking or determined steps toward an abolition of the police profession, one inescapable conclusion remains: defunding police is defeating public safety. This defeat will be acutely felt in the very communities that screaming that black lives matter.
Nadra Enzi is a member of the Project 21 black leadership network and grassroots security consultant in New Orleans.
