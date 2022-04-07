Editor: A recent article in the Mohave Valley Daily News was an opinion piece authored by Solomon Stevens titled “Should we give the president more power?”
Apparently this was in response to the idea that President Trump wanted bureaucrats to be fireable. Mr. Stevens made the case that it would be quite dangerous for a president to be able to fire bureaucrats.
The original bureaucracy of the federal government consisted only of employees from three small departments — State, Treasury, and War.
The executive branch employs today about 4 million Americans according to whitehouse.gov.
Originally all three bureaucrats served at the pleasure of the president as they were part of the executive branch. The president could hire and fire these people.
Along came the Progressives with Woodrow Wilson talking the helm to establish bureaucratic government and abandon our Constitution.
We the People were given the political power but must elect representatives to govern.
That put We the People in the deciding role of how our government should operate using our Constitution. The bureaucratic state operates independent of that so therefore we are not getting health care, education, budgets, and spending, etc. to meet our needs and, most importantly, keep our liberty.
We are prisoners, so to speak, of the bureaucracies.
Aren’t We the People innocent until proven guilty under our Constitution?
Yes, we are. But when you get a letter from a bureaucracy like the IRS, they state in the letter you owe this much money and must pay up or pay a fine and be imprisoned unless you prove yourself innocent. Sound okay? I say NO!
I am for limited government., that the bureaucrats serve at the pleasure of the president, and to have the original intent of our Constitution protect our God-given rights.
Nan Nicoll
Fort Mohave
