Editor: The untenable situation regarding public school’s disregard of parents concerns for their children learning American values has caused a huge backlash against current curriculum. We see in the news almost every day that people are thronging to school board meetings and letting the boards know they have had enough of global values, not American values, being taught to their children.
In fact, the two major teachers’ unions, the NEA, and the American Federation of Teachers (AFL-CIO) are members of the United Nations under Education International. A quick web search will verify this.
Alarming globalist agendas called Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 are called sustainable agendas for the world. Because of this trend toward globalism we are experiencing the transformation of America into what most Americans know will be a disaster for our way of life.
We need to be ever vigilant about legislation, school policy, city and county policy changes because if we do not, we will lose our American way of life. I see no way out once we go down that path. All these entities have adopted some of the policies.
What to do? First, become involved. Check with your local schools and/or newspaper for information about local school board meetings.
Nan Nicoll
Fort Mohave
