Editor: I have seen a lot of misinformation out there about Senator McSally’s record on health care. Mark Kelly and his campaign are trying to mislead Arizonans on Martha McSally’s record of fighting for our health care, so I need to set things straight.
I know Martha. She is working to provide every Arizonan with quality, affordable health care. In March, she introduced a bill in the Senate that would lower the price of prescription drugs for Arizona’s seniors and families S.4199.
She has also worked to expand coverage and lower costs for working families and small businesses . She also introduced a bill to allow people who lost their jobs in this pandemic to keep their employer-based health coverage so that they aren’t thrown into even more uncertainty during an already uncertain time S.4329.
There are many more things she has done and the information is readily available but in a letter space is limited.
The biggest lie of all is about pre-existing conditions. Martha has voted for legislation to protect people with pre-existing conditions!
These misleading arguments stem from the false Democrat idea that Obamacare is the only way. The truth is that Obamacare left millions of people in our country with skyrocketing premiums and bad coverage. Giving someone with a pre-existing condition bad coverage that they can’t afford is not protecting him.
Martha knows there’s a better way, and that’s what she’s doing for us. Meanwhile, Mark Kelly is pushing for a massive bureaucratic plan that would put the government in charge of our health care. When has the government ever done anything efficiently?!
Mark says the government will have to pick up the tab for the extra
Nan Nicoll
Fort Mohave
