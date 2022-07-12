Editor: Regarding the letter "Were you conned?" (June 15): Ms. Emmons uses 303 words to describe her complaint: President Trump "is draining hard working people and people living on fixed incomes" by sending out requests for fundraising". You have no idea who generated those letters but I'm willing to bet a former president who refused to take a salary did not. If you donated to the Black Lives Matter, congratulations. You were genuinely conned. If you are truly caring and angry about draining hard working people and people living on fixed incomes, how do you feel about prices for groceries, filling the gas tank, your retirement disappearing as the stock market sinks? I think you are on the right track when you say if you are angry, "Vote them out use your anger in the voting booth." Critical thinking skills. Needed in Washington. ASAP.
Nancie Echeverria
Lake Havasu City
