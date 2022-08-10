Editor: In his July 19 letter, Andy Worth wants to know, “What are the Republicans going to do for me and my loved ones to make our lives better?” The Republicans handed you a real gift: a stable and growing economy, a low rate of inflation-meaning things will take fewer of your dollars, low rate of unemployment for everyone, affordable gas prices, control of our southern border, shelves in stores fully stacked and no food shortages, an all-time high in the stock market, etc. These are not gifts. These are the result of policies. Republican policies. A famous Democrat said, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” A government is created to do for people what they cannot do for themselves: defending their country, establishing and maintaining borders, building highways and interstates, etc. Another famous American, Ronald Reagan, said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the Government and I’m here to help.’” Tally up, Mr. Worth, what this administration has created. If you voted for Joe Biden, how are things going for you?
Nancie Echeverria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.