Editor: While it is heartbreaking and devastating to see what this administration is doing to our country, it is heartbreaking and frustrating to hear what democrats based their vote on.
I would like to reference the letter of August 16 from NJ Rose who quotes from another letter to the editor that says he thinks Biden should pardon Trump.
Pardon me! Can you tell me exactly what crime Trump has been found guilty of after more than four years of investigation? Rose goes on to compare Trump with Nixon “who never considered himself a god, a genius and the only one who could save America.”
Also, “Nixon didn’t have a cult following of people dressed up in Nixon garb” etc. Why would anyone base a ballot on total non issues such as these?
Rose goes on to say white supremacy groups will have us living in Nazi Germany in no time. I believe Biden and his administration have sped that up and it is time for Democrats to take stock of what freedoms under their watch they have lost, and this is a good time to review the Constitution and think about the laws of our land.
NJ Rose, you may be closer than you think to Nazi Germany. It’s time for the Democrats to wake up.
