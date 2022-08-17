Editor: I don’t care if gas goes to $15 a gallon.” Quoting President Joe Biden. But this letter is not about issues. It is about something much more important. Our country is at a turning point. We have an administration that does not honor our Constitution nor follow our laws. Without out these two things we do not have a government. What direction and form of government would you like to see our country take? For not only you but your children and grandchildren.
More from site
Google told us something this week that Lake Havasu City residents have known for …
I moved to Port Arthur, Texas in February of 2012. My job was to make the Port Art…
Whether Donald Trump scooped up 15 cartons of documents and classified material an…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.